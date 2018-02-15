White supremacist group erases online presence after planning community in Meigs County

A confederate flag hangs in the window of a trailer near property purchased by Angela Johnson, who is associated white supremacist group Wotans Nation in Meigs County, TN. Photo by Doug Strickland/Times Free Press

A white supremacist group that had aims to move into Southeast Tennessee has removed most online traces of itself several days after the Times Free Press published an article about it.

The Times Free Press previously reported that property records show a 44-acre piece of land in Meigs County was purchased in March 2017 by a woman reportedly associated with the group. Her husband, Eric Meadows, has posted on social media about bulldozer work being done in a wooded area in Southeast Tennessee for a project called Wotans Nation.