Thief finds missing man's body in wall of abandoned GA motel

A senior administration official also said White House advisers are discussing a possible visit by Trump to the area during his previously scheduled trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate this weekend.More
A senior administration official also said White House advisers are discussing a possible visit by Trump to the area during his previously scheduled trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate this weekend.More
Fourteen others were wounded, five of whom suffering life-threatening injuries, hospital officials said.More
Fourteen others were wounded, five of whom suffering life-threatening injuries, hospital officials said.More
Nearly a million Tennesseans benefited from the SNAP program last month, costing taxpayers more than $120 million. More than 98,000 of those recipients live in the Channel 3 viewing area.More
Nearly a million Tennesseans benefited from the SNAP program last month, costing taxpayers more than $120 million. More than 98,000 of those recipients live in the Channel 3 viewing area.More
With higher swells and more water rushing downstream, the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department has closed all boat ramps and fishing piers in the Tennessee Riverpark as a safety precaution.More
With higher swells and more water rushing downstream, the Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department has closed all boat ramps and fishing piers in the Tennessee Riverpark as a safety precaution.More
McDonald's is banishing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar kids consume at its restaurants.More
McDonald's is banishing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar kids consume at its restaurants.More
Some 800 emergency 911 calls were made about the hotel since 2016 for a variety of issues.More
Some 800 emergency 911 calls were made about the hotel since 2016 for a variety of issues.More
Authorities have shuttered more than 23 stores that they say were selling candy and other products containing a form of marijuana in one Tennessee County.More
Local, state and federal authorities in Tennessee have padlocked 23 stores and indicted 21 people they accuse of selling candy and other products containing a form of marijuana.More
The school's football program said that assistant football coach Aaron Feis died a hero in a tweet.More
The school's football program said that assistant football coach Aaron Feis died a hero in a tweet.More
What happens to teens forced out of foster care? Watch Thursday at 6pm.More
What happens to teens forced out of foster care? Watch Thursday at 6pm.More
The Trump administration is proposing replacing a portion of the federal food stamp program with actual boxes of food delivered to recipients' front doors, putting the U.S. government directly in charge of what goes on the dinner plates of more than 16 million low-income households.More
The Trump administration is proposing replacing a portion of the federal food stamp program with actual boxes of food delivered to recipients' front doors, putting the U.S. government directly in charge of what goes on the dinner plates of more than 16 million low-income households.More
Melissa Fulkowski, an English teacher at Douglas High School, describes the harrowing moments after a gunman opened fire at her school in Parkland, South Florida.More
Melissa Fulkowski, an English teacher at Douglas High School, describes the harrowing moments after a gunman opened fire at her school in Parkland, South Florida.More