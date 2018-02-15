ISO Beauty recalls 75,000 hair dryers due to burn hazard

ISO Beauty is recalling nearly 75,000 Ionic Pro hair dryers that can pose burn hazards.

The recall involves the Ionic Pro 2000 and 2000W hand-held hair dryers sold under the ISO Beauty and Proliss brands.

The cord can become brittle near the base of the dryer and possibly burn users.

The products have “ISO” or “Proliss” printed on them, along with model number HD-1820. They were sold in black, white, white pearl and blue. They were also available in peacock, white zebra, pink leopard and giraffe prints.

Customers should stop using the items and contact ISO Beauty for instructions on removing the cord and receiving credit for a replacement.

The recall was issued after the California-based company received 35 reports of the dryers sparking or smoking, including two incidents of flames coming from the dryers and three reported burn injuries to hands or fingers.

The hair dryers were sold at Groupon.com, Target.com, ISObeauty.com, Proliss.com and Amazon.com from March 2013 through January 2018 for between $30 and $40.