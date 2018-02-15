Raw foods not properly stored, improperly covered food lead this week's violations

With dozens of restaurants and facilities inspected this week across the Tennessee Valley, a whopping 17 of them earned perfect scores of 100.

But with all of the great scores earned this week, a few not-so-great scores were reported by inspectors.

At the Hunan Wok I at 2201 E. 23rd Street; a score of 78 was given for raw, hazardous foods stored above ready-to-eat foods in the cooler, food products not properly covered, wet, soiled wiping cloths stored on working surfaces, in-use utensils stored in standing water, floors dirty behind and under equipment and no paper towels provided at hand sink.

The Captain D's Seafood at 5001 Oak Hill Road earned a score of 80 for food debris in sanitizing compartment of the dishwasher, no one present with food safety knowledge, hoods on equipment dirty, wet stacking of clean equipment and missing, cracked floor tiles.

Southside Social at 1818 Chestnut Street was given an 80 for improper cooling methods, non-food contact surfaces dirty, physical facilities not maintained.

87 Portobello's 4976 Highway 58

89 Captain D's Seafood 2008 Gunbarrel Road

92 New China Restaurant 3710 Ringgold Road

93 Penn Station Subs 5241 Highway 153

93 Trailhead Juice 3211 S. Broad Street

94 Panda Express 615 McCallie Avenue

94 Cook Out 5001 Brainerd Road

95 Subway 1309 Taft Highway

95 Firehouse Subs 3849 Dayton Blvd.

95 Moe's Southwest Grill 615 McCallie Avenue

95 El Meson 248 Northgate Park

96 Krystal 5120 Hunter Road

96 Hardee's 4007 McCahill Road

97 Dos Bros 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

97 Domino's 1150 Hixson Pike

97 Sonic Drive-In 3508 Dayton Blvd.

98 Smoothie Kings 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

98 El Metate I 1238 Taft Highway

98 Penn Station Subs 5241 Highway 58

98 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 6830 Flamingo Lane

98 Chick-fil-a 1804 Gunbarrel Road

98 Honey Baked Ham 2020 Gunbarrel Road

98 Maple Street Biscuits 407 Broad Street

99 Uncle Larry's 736 MLK Blvd.

99 Einstien Bro's Bagels 5237 Hixson Pike

99 Which Wich 615 McCallie Avenue

99 Auntie Anns 96 Northgate Mall

99 Salsarita's 6032 Old Lee Highway

99 Fresh Pot Cafe 5425 Highway 153

99 Taco Bell 6210 Lee Highway

99 Rice Boxx 3600 Hixson Pike

99 Taco Mamacita 109 Market Street

100 Taco Bell 7796 East Brainerd Road

100 The Main Squeeze 7550 East Brainerd Road

100 Urban Stack 12 W. 13 th Street

Street 100 Dave's Spiced Right BBQ 12914 Highway 58

100 The Sub Swap 1920 Northpoint Blvd.

100 Little Tokyo Express 4516 Hixson Pike

100 Bento Sushi 615 McCallie Avenue

100 Steak N Shake 615 McCallie Avenue

100 Chick-fil-a 615 McCallie Avenue

Hamilton County hotels

98 Econolodge 7421 Bonny Oaks Drive

Hamilton County school facilities

97 Lakeside Academy 4850 Jersey Pike

97 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58

99 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue

Catoosa County

100 Domino’s(Battlefield Pkwy) #5735, 1010 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Domino’s (Poplar Springs Rd) #4108, 95 Poplar Spring Rd., Ringgold

96 Econo Lodge Inn and Suites, 2120 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Econo Lodge Inna and Suites, 2120 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe

100 No Small Affair, 5488 Boynton Dr., Ringgold

100 Super 8 For Oglethorpe, 2044 Boytob Dr., Ringgold

95 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe, 2044 LaFayette Rd., Fort Oglethorpe

Dade County

91 April’s Southern Plate, 4276 Hwy 136 Trenton

91 Thatcher’s Barbeque and Grille. 12366 S main St., Frnt, Trenton

Murray County

82 Pizza King, 500 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

91 Subway, 2979 Highway 76 STE H, Chatsworth

90 Chinese #1, 2577 Hwy 27, LaFayette

Walker County

96 Arby’s 6478, 1103 N Main St, LaFayette

97 Bojangles, 2445 N Hwy 27, LaFayette

96 Hatter’s Coffee and Tea, 305 S Duke St., LaFayette

88 LaFamilia Mexican Restaurant LLC, 516 Chickmauga Ave, Rossville

100 Pizza Hut-Delivery Express/Chickamauga, 55 Hwy 813, Chickamauga

99 Rick Buff’s Hog Heaven, 1105 LaFayette Rd., Rossville

96 Wendy’s, 401 N Main St., LaFayette

Whitfield County