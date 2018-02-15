Raw food not properly stored, improperly covered food leads this - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Raw food not properly stored, improperly covered food leads this week's violations

By Brian Didlake, Producer
With dozens of restaurants and facilities inspected this week across the Tennessee Valley, a whopping 17 of them earned perfect scores of 100.

But with all of the great scores earned this week, a few not-so-great scores were reported by inspectors.

At the Hunan Wok I  at 2201 E. 23rd Street; a score of 78 was given for raw, hazardous foods stored above ready-to-eat foods in the cooler, food products not properly covered, wet, soiled wiping cloths stored on working surfaces, in-use utensils stored in standing water, floors dirty behind and under equipment and no paper towels provided at hand sink.

The Captain D's Seafood at 5001 Oak Hill Road earned a score of 80 for food debris in sanitizing compartment of the dishwasher, no one present with food safety knowledge, hoods on equipment dirty, wet stacking of clean equipment and missing, cracked floor tiles.

Southside Social at 1818 Chestnut Street was given an 80 for improper cooling methods, non-food contact surfaces dirty, physical facilities not maintained.

  • 87 Portobello's 4976 Highway 58
  • 89 Captain D's Seafood 2008 Gunbarrel Road
  • 92 New China Restaurant 3710 Ringgold Road
  • 93 Penn Station Subs 5241 Highway 153
  • 93 Trailhead Juice 3211 S. Broad Street
  • 94 Panda Express 615 McCallie Avenue
  • 94 Cook Out 5001 Brainerd Road
  • 95 Subway 1309 Taft Highway
  • 95 Firehouse Subs 3849 Dayton Blvd.
  • 95 Moe's Southwest Grill 615 McCallie Avenue
  • 95 El Meson 248 Northgate Park
  • 96 Krystal 5120 Hunter Road
  • 96 Hardee's 4007 McCahill Road
  • 97 Dos Bros 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 97 Domino's 1150 Hixson Pike
  • 97 Sonic Drive-In 3508 Dayton Blvd.
  • 98 Smoothie Kings 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
  • 98 El Metate I 1238 Taft Highway
  • 98 Penn Station Subs 5241 Highway 58
  • 98 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 6830 Flamingo Lane
  • 98 Chick-fil-a 1804 Gunbarrel Road
  • 98 Honey Baked Ham 2020 Gunbarrel Road
  • 98 Maple Street Biscuits 407 Broad Street
  • 99 Uncle Larry's 736 MLK Blvd.
  • 99 Einstien Bro's Bagels 5237 Hixson Pike
  • 99 Which Wich 615 McCallie Avenue
  • 99 Auntie Anns 96 Northgate Mall
  • 99 Salsarita's 6032 Old Lee Highway
  • 99 Fresh Pot Cafe 5425 Highway 153
  • 99 Taco Bell 6210 Lee Highway
  • 99 Rice Boxx 3600 Hixson Pike
  • 99 Taco Mamacita 109 Market Street
  • 100 Taco Bell 7796 East Brainerd Road
  • 100 The Main Squeeze 7550 East Brainerd Road
  • 100 Urban Stack 12 W. 13th Street
  • 100 Dave's Spiced Right BBQ 12914 Highway 58
  • 100 The Sub Swap 1920 Northpoint Blvd.
  • 100 Little Tokyo Express 4516 Hixson Pike
  • 100 Bento Sushi 615 McCallie Avenue
  • 100 Steak N Shake 615 McCallie Avenue
  • 100 Chick-fil-a 615 McCallie Avenue

Hamilton County hotels

  • 98 Econolodge 7421 Bonny Oaks Drive

Hamilton County school facilities

  • 97 Lakeside Academy 4850 Jersey Pike
  • 97 Brown Middle School 5716 Highway 58
  • 99 Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy 1800 Bailey Avenue

Catoosa County

  • 100 Domino’s(Battlefield Pkwy) #5735, 1010 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 100 Domino’s (Poplar Springs Rd) #4108, 95 Poplar Spring Rd., Ringgold
  • 96 Econo Lodge Inn and Suites, 2120 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 100 Econo Lodge Inna and Suites, 2120 LaFayette Rd., Ft. Oglethorpe
  • 100 No Small Affair, 5488 Boynton Dr., Ringgold
  • 100 Super 8 For Oglethorpe, 2044 Boytob Dr., Ringgold
  • 95 Super 8 Fort Oglethorpe, 2044 LaFayette Rd., Fort Oglethorpe

Dade County

  • 91 April’s Southern Plate, 4276 Hwy 136 Trenton
  • 91 Thatcher’s Barbeque and Grille. 12366 S main St., Frnt, Trenton

Murray County

  • 82 Pizza King, 500 S Third Ave, Chatsworth
  • 91 Subway, 2979 Highway 76 STE H, Chatsworth
  • Chinese #1, 2577 Hwy 27, LaFayette

Walker County

  • 96 Arby’s 6478, 1103 N Main St, LaFayette
  • 97 Bojangles, 2445 N Hwy 27,  LaFayette
  • 96 Hatter’s Coffee and Tea, 305 S Duke St., LaFayette
  • 88 LaFamilia Mexican Restaurant LLC, 516 Chickmauga Ave, Rossville
  • 100 Pizza Hut-Delivery Express/Chickamauga, 55 Hwy 813, Chickamauga
  • 99 Rick Buff’s Hog Heaven, 1105 LaFayette Rd., Rossville
  • 96 Wendy’s, 401 N Main St., LaFayette

Whitfield County

  • 96 Bienestar Total, 2515 Cleveland Hwy Ste 1, Dalton
  • 99 Dalton State College- Rage Café, 650 College Dr., Dalton
  • 100 Econo Lodge- Dalton, 1507 N Tibbs Rd., Dalton
  • 84 Fuji Japanese Steak & Seafood & Sushi House, 1321 W Walnut Ave Ste 1, Dalton
  • 100 Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 865 Holiday Inn Dr., Dalton
  • 80 Kenny’s Restaurant, 1022 Riverbend rd., Dalton
  • 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites, 715 College Dr., Dalton
  • 93 Tacos y Guisados- Mary’s, 101 W Walnut Ave Ste 19, Dalton
  • 91 Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E Morris St., Dalton
