Apple HomePod could cause stains on furniture

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - You may know Tide Pods are capable of wiping out stains in clothing.

But you may not have heard that Apple's HomePod can leave stains on furniture.

Some who have bought the new $349 speaker say while the device has a small footprint on a table or shelf, it also leaves a footprint - in the form of a white ring - on some wooden furniture.

Apple says the speakers have a silicon base to minimize vibration - and it's the silicon that can leave marks.

Apple says if you move the speaker, the marks will often "go away" after a few days. If not, Apple suggests wiping the area with a soft or damp cloth - or if further cleaning is needed - you should be sure to follow the furniture-maker's guidelines for cleaning stains.

