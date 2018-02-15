Google's Chrome browser to wipe out bad ads

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Look for changes in the way you interact with the internet - if you use Google's Chrome browser.

Starting today, the company will use the browser to clear away ads it deems annoying or otherwise detrimental to users. On the flip side of that, many of Google's own most lucrative ads will also sail through its new filters.

The new feature was floated by Google back in June. It's aimed at making online advertising more tolerable by flagging sites that run annoying ads such as those that play automatically, with sound.

But to do that, Chrome will start blocking all ads - including Google's own - on offenders if they don't clean up their act.

