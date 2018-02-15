McDonald's slims down Happy Meal by banishing cheeseburgers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McDonald's slims down Happy Meal by banishing cheeseburgers

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - McDonald's is banishing cheeseburgers and chocolate milk from its Happy Meal menu in an effort to cut down on the calories, sodium, saturated fat and sugar kids consume at its restaurants.

Diners can still ask specifically for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company says not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered. It says after it removed soda from the Happy Meal menu four years ago orders for it fell 14 percent.

The Happy Meal has long been a target of health advocates who link it to childhood obesity. McDonald's has made many tweaks, including cutting the size of its fries, adding fruit and changing to a lower-sugar apple juice.

The latest changes will occur in the United States by June.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.