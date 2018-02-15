Warm, cloudy, and breezy today

Good Thursday. After a few morning drizzles, the rain chance will really dwindle as we progress through the day. This afternoon I would expect a lot of clouds, but a rain chance of less than 20%. This afternoon will be warm and breezy, however, with highs reaching about 70 degrees on the back of 10-15 mph winds from the southwest.

Tonight will remain cloudy with a few overnight showers developing. We will drop to about 58 Friday morning. Look for scattered showers for the Friday morning commute. On and off scattered showers will continue through the day, tapering off during the evening hours. We will also be a little cooler Friday with an afternoon high of 60, only 2 degrees higher than the morning low.

Saturday, another low will move through bringing more rain to the area Saturday morning through the afternoon. That rain will also taper off by the evening hours. Saturday will be even cooler with temps ranging from 44 in the morning to 53 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s. We may see a sprinkle or two developing late Sunday into Sunday night.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY: