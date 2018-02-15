Southern Adventist president addresses student concerns

The president of Southern Adventist University, David Smith, PhD, has released a video statement addressing questions and concerns raised by students.

According to the university, the video shares Southern’s plans to better meet the needs of its students of color.

SAU'S VIDEO STATEMENT | WATCH HERE



Smith said in an email to students, “One of my goals as president of Southern Adventist University is to ensure that our campus is a safe and caring home for each one of you. However, some of you, particularly in the black community, have helped me understand that this has not always been the case for you, and for that, I am truly sorry.”



According to the university, one of the initiatives announced is the immediate creation of a new vice president for diversity position.