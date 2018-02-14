Chattanooga PD eying Campbell Street as potential shooting scene - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga PD eying Campbell Street as potential shooting scene

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Chattanooga police say a person may have been shot on Campbell Street Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m.

Police a person showed up at a local hospital with a bullet wound.

Investigators believe the victim was shot somewhere in the 3300 block of Campbell Street.

The victim's injury is not life-threatening.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

