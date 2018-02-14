Teacher: I hid in the closet with 19 students - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Teacher: I hid in the closet with 19 students

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
Photo courtesy of NBC News. Photo courtesy of NBC News.

Melissa Fulkowski, an English teacher at Douglas High School, describes the harrowing moments after a gunman opened fire at her school in Parkland, South Florida.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Sheriff confirms 17 dead in Florida school shooting

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.