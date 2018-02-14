Hamilton school employees may get early retirement option

Hamilton County school board members are set to vote on an early retirement incentive that would enable some employees to retire this year. School officials say it would be a short-term windfall for employees, with long-term savings for the school system. Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is believed to have enough votes to pass the measure at Thursday’s school board meeting.More
Cherokee County Schools has suspended Murphy High School Principal Thomas Graham in response to allegations of misconduct.More
The proposed changes to the Hamilton County schools calendar are triggering a wide range of opinions. Supporters call a common-sense approach to making the most of educational time. Opponents, like District 1 School Board member Rhonda Thurman, call it a "disaster." County school officials are asking for community input during the next few days. The survey can be accessed at www.hcde.org under the "District News" section. The most controversial change would cha...More
