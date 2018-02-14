Hamilton school employees may get early retirement option

Hamilton County school board members are set to vote on an early retirement incentive that would enable some employees to retire this year. School officials say it would be a short-term windfall for employees, with long-term savings for the school system.

Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is believed to have enough votes to pass the measure at Thursday’s school board meeting. He has spoken to board members individually, explaining the incentive in advance of the meeting. Some board members who have been briefed say there will likely be discussion to answer any questions and concerns, but they see no obstacles that would delay the incentives.

Several principals, including Rick Rushworth of Lookout Valley High School, have already informed their teachers that they plan to retire this year. Some central office administrators are also eligible to retire with full benefits. The early incentive would reportedly be available for teachers and classified employees, as well.

District 1 board representative Rhonda Thurman could be the lone opposing vote. She says she is puzzled by the incentive, “because we don’t have enough qualified people to replace a wave of retirees.” She is concerned about vacancies in principals’ offices. “We haven’t trained enough people to be principals,” she said.

Hamilton County’s school system has not offered an early retirement incentive since 2009, when employees with thirty or more years of service received 25 percent of their annual salary, those with 25 to 29 years received 20 percent, and those with 20 to 24 years would receive 15 percent. There was an additional ten percent bonus for employees 55 and older with at least five years of service in Tennessee schools.