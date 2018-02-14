What the Tech? New emojis

If you communicate over text or a messaging app you'll be happy to hear there are new emojis coming to your phone this summer.

The Unicode Consortium finalized 150 new emojis, (unicode 11.0) that includes redheads, new vegetables and animals and smiley faces.

The new emoji includes a hot face and cold face for extreme temperatures, a partying face, a pleading or begging face, a woozy face and smiling with three hearts. I count four but whatever.

Redheads get their due, so do curly haired, white haired and bald faces.

There is a set of supervillans and superheros, legs, different shades of a foot. A tooth and a bone. Lots of other random objects including a microbe, toolbox, magnet, DNA and a lotion bottle.

I know you're asking yourself: why in the world would I ever use an emoji for a fire extinguisher or abacus and how do they come up with these, and who is the they that decides on new emojis?

There's an actual consortium of members, representing some of the world's largest tech companies and influencers such as Facebook, Google, Apple, Netflix and Microsoft.

The consortium meets, reviews suggested or submitted emoji and then votes on which ones to accept and release. And while we might think these are just a fun way to send goofy messages to friends, there's a greater purpose.

The unicode consortium is actually developing a global language; a language anyone in the world can understand.

It's also a language spoken, or rather communicated through any smartphone itself, iPhone or Android, or one of the messaging apps such as What's App and Facebook Messenger.

So it's possible, if not likely that one day in our lifetime, everyone in the world can basically speak the same language and say whatever it is they want to say, as long as it's over text or messaging.

And by the way, you can suggest or propose new emoji to consortium members.

These faces won't all look alike though.

There will be slight differences depending on the device or app you use.