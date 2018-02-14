UPDATE: ‘Number of fatalities’ after shooting at Parkland, Florida, high school, senator says

UPDATE: A Florida high school was on lockdown and authorities said they were responding to an active shooter on Wednesday afternoon.

The Broward County Fire Department tells NBC News at least 20 people were injured. 14 people have been taken from the scene to hospitals.

Florida Senator Bill Nelson told NBC News that there are a "number of fatalities."

The Boward County Sheriff's Office tweeted, "shooter is now in custody; scene is still active."

Students, with their hands above their heads, were led out of the school to police. Bookbags were left at a checkpoint as students filed away.

First responders and SWAT teams surrounded the school.

Earlier, the sheriff's office tweeted that "there are reports of victims," but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured.

The high school went on immediate lockdown, Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky told NBC Miami. She did not immediately have details on how many students might have been injured or who the shooter was.

"It’s sad. It’s sad that these tragedies happen in our country," she said. "Many of the students have been in touch with their parents. We have many many parents out here."

A parent of a student told the station that her son was hiding inside a closet at the school with classmates, and that teachers had told them not to leave the building.

FBI agents from the Miami division were en route, officials said.

President Trump has been briefed on the incident and the White House was monitoring the situation, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting," President Trump tweeted. "No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."

Florida Governor Scott said on Twitter, "Just spoke with POTUS about shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families and the entire community. We will continue to receive briefings from law enforcement and issue updates."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on Twitter that he was "monitoring the horrible unfolding situation in Broward County, Florida with reports of a shooting at a local high school."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.