UPDATE: At least 20 injured, 1 dead in school shooting, law enforcement officials say

At least 20 injured, 1 dead in school shooting, law enforcement officials say

By NBC News
UPDATE: A gunman opened fire at a South Florida high school on Wednesday afternoon, killing multiple people, officials said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted that there were "at least 14 victims" after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It was not immediately clear how many of those victims were injured and how many had died.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

  • "At least 14 victims," according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office
  • At least one deceased, law enforcement officals say
  • The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland started around 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday
  •  Suspect was arrested off-campus, had previously attended the school
  •  Fluid scene, multiple SWAT teams clearing buildings

But Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., citing Broward County officials, told NBC News that there were "a number of fatalities."

"This is a really bad day," the senator said.

Authorities responded to an active shooter situation at the high school around 2:30 p.m., and for over an hour, said that the gunman was on the loose. Just after 4 p.m., Broward County Sheriff's Office announced on Twitter that a suspect had been apprehended, adding that the scene was still active.

The Associated Press has identified the suspect as Nicolas Cruz.

According to a tweet from Broward County Public Schools, the sound of gunfire broke out shortly before school was dismissed for the day.

The high school went on immediate lockdown, Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky told NBC Miami. She did not have details on who the shooter was.

"It’s sad. It’s sad that these tragedies happen in our country," she said. "Many of the students have been in touch with their parents. We have many, many parents out here."

Parents told the station that students were hiding inside closets at the school, and that teachers had told them not to leave the building.

Joel Leffler, who has a son and a daughter at the school, said both of his children were safe but in shock.

"My son called me as it was unfolding, running. He had to jump a fence," Leffler told NBC News. "My son heard around eight gun shots as he was running out."

When he reached his daughter, she was whispering, he said.

"My daughter, who was there in the freshman hall where the shooting took place — she's in shock right now and she's being taken out by SWAT," Leffler said. "She saw multiple dead bodies."

FBI agents from the Miami division were en route, officials said, as were agents from the Miami Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

President Trump has been briefed on the incident and the White House was monitoring the situation, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott was traveling to Broward County to be briefed by emergency management officials and law enforcement, and has been in touch with Trump and the Department of Homeland Security, his office said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., called it "that terrible day you pray never comes."

Parkland, in north Broward County, is about 30 miles northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

