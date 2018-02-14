Flooding closes Tennessee Riverpark

With February boasting 4.52" of rain since the start of the month, raising waters along the Tennessee River have closed most of the Tennessee Riverpark.

The fishing piers and boat ramps in the park have been closed for use.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has been spilling water from Chickamagua Lake downriver. Other dams in the TVA system are doing the same to prevent flooding.

It's not yet clear when the Riverpark will be re-opened.