Flooding closes Tennessee Riverpark - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Flooding closes Tennessee Riverpark

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

With February boasting 4.52" of rain since the start of the month, raising waters along the Tennessee River have closed most of the Tennessee Riverpark.

The fishing piers and boat ramps in the park have been closed for use.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has been spilling water from Chickamagua Lake downriver. Other dams in the TVA system are doing the same to prevent flooding.

It's not yet clear when the Riverpark will be re-opened.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.