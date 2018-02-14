NASCAR stars ready to talk about 60th running of Daytona 500

Kevin Harvick (4) leads Joey Logano (22) and the rest of the field into Turn 1 during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race at Phoenix International Raceway. AP photo

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The green flag is about to drop on Daytona 500 media day.

There's plenty to talk about heading into Sunday's race. The field has undergone a dramatic youth movement, and new stars seem to be the sport's focus. Alex Bowman is on the pole for the season-opening race and fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron is set to make his Cup series debut.

Kurt Busch will try to defend his Daytona 500 championship, and Martin Truex Jr. opens defense of his 2017 series title.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will make history as the first black driver since 1969 to start the Daytona 500.

Danica Patrick is still around, at least for one more race. She'll make her final NASCAR start as part of the "Danica Double" that has her ending her career back in open-wheel racing at the Indianapolis 500.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.