Former Heisman winner Manziel attempting comeback

By Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel says he's making a football comeback.

Manziel tweeted Wednesday morning that he has signed with the developmental Spring League in Austin, Texas, which will play from March 28 to April 15. The league is designed for players hoping to impress NFL scouts.

Manziel won the Heisman as a freshman with Texas A&M in 2012 and left school after his sophomore season for the NFL. He was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, but was cut in 2015 and hasn't played since.

In a recent interview with "Good Morning America", Manziel said he's been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has stopped drinking alcohol.

"Can't wait to get back on the field and show NFL scouts what I can do!" Manziel tweeted Wednesday.

