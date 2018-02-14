UPDATE: Economy Inn declared "public nuisance;" closed

UPDATE: A newly-issued court order Wednesday has resulted in a local extended stay hotel being shuttered.

The Economy Inn, located at 5505 Brainerd Road, has been declared a "public nuisance" by the state of Tennessee and District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.

Drug activity, recent shootings and complaints about public intoxication led to the action. The owners have been contacted on multiple occasions by authorities but did not respond.

Some 800 emergency 911 calls were made about the hotel since 2016, Channel 3 has learned.

Crews are padlocking the hotel. Owners have already left the property, they will appear in court on Monday. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/cLrEMlAiOM — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) February 14, 2018

The order effectively closes the hotel and prevents anyone from entering the premises. Crews worked in the rain to put plywood over doors and windows to seal the building off.

Residents at the hotel were awakened by police and evicted Wednesday.

The owners are due in court Monday.

