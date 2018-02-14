Sanctions lifted against Cleveland State; can now enroll students in Nursing Program

Cleveland State Community College is once again enrolling students into its Nursing Program.

Sanctions imposed by the Tennessee Board of Nursing were lifted Tuesday during a meeting in Nashville.

This decision was based on the fact that the college completed the 2017 calendar year with a first-time pass rate that exceeds the 85 percent benchmark on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

The Nursing Department will be hosting a Nursing Information Session on Monday, March 19 at 5 p.m. in the George R. Johnson Cultural Heritage Center. Anyone planning to apply to the CSCC Nursing program this summer or fall should attend this Nursing Information Session.

For more information on the Nursing program, contact Nancy Thomas at (423) 472-7141, ext. 227.

To RSVP for the Nursing Information Session, visit mycs.cc/nursingsession. You can also visit the CSCC website.