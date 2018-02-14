Cleveland man charged with arson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cleveland man charged with arson

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

A Bradley County man is charged with arson after setting fire to a home on East Street in Cleveland.
Cleveland Police say Kenneth Peoples, 53, was carrying a beer, smelled of gas and had a lighter in his possession when he was arrested.  

Peoples also had a paper towel rolled in aluminum foil, similar to the one found at the front door of the home.
An occupant of the house told police, Peoples threatened to burn down the house and kill everyone inside before setting fire to the front door and walking away.
The occupant was able to put out the fire before it could spread.
Peoples was taken to the Bradley County Justice Center.

  
 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.