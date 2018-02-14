Cleveland man charged with arson

A Bradley County man is charged with arson after setting fire to a home on East Street in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police say Kenneth Peoples, 53, was carrying a beer, smelled of gas and had a lighter in his possession when he was arrested.

Peoples also had a paper towel rolled in aluminum foil, similar to the one found at the front door of the home.

An occupant of the house told police, Peoples threatened to burn down the house and kill everyone inside before setting fire to the front door and walking away.

The occupant was able to put out the fire before it could spread.

Peoples was taken to the Bradley County Justice Center.



