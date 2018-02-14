Shooting investigation underway at NSA

Cleveland State Community College is once again enrolling students into its Nursing Program. Sanctions imposed by the Tennessee Board of Nursing were lifted Tuesday during a meeting in Nashville.More
A Bradley County man is charged with arson after setting fire to a home on East Street in Cleveland.More
An NSA spokesman says the incident is is under control.More
Athens Utility Board spokeswoman Erica Peden says bills are extremely high because of increased usage across McMinn County, not because of rate hikes.More
Webb admitted she stabbed the victim with a knife in the stomach saying, “I have no good reason.”More
To find some of the happiest, healthiest people in the nation, head to “The Land of Plenty.”More
The Trump administration is proposing replacing a portion of the federal food stamp program with actual boxes of food delivered to recipients' front doors, putting the U.S. government directly in charge of what goes on the dinner plates of more than 16 million low-income households.More
The EPA is trying to get the site on the national priority list in order to get federal funding. The program cleans up hazardous waste sites and in this case that's neighborhoods.More
Georgia taxpayers will pay additional $4.7 billion over the next five years in taxes. Now the state is debating on what to do with the extra money.More
A brother and sister in Rhea County are now facing neglect charges of a vulnerable adult after a tip came into the state's Adult Protective Service Hotline.More
What happens to teens forced out of foster care? Watch Thursday at 6pm.More
They are spread by a type of fly known as "face flies." The flies feed on the tears that lubricate the eyeball, scientists said.More
The Dalton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman who attempted to use stolen credit cards at Walmart.More
