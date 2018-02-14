Check the spelling, Valentine - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Check the spelling, Valentine

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Sometimes it's the intention behind the gift that counts more than the gift itself.

One man planned to take his girlfriend to a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert and ended up with men in kilts instead, and tickets to the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a bagpipe cover band.

His girlfriend got a good laugh and a pretty good concert out of the mix-up. 
 

