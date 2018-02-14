New Six Flags loop roller coaster now has a name, festival - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New Six Flags loop roller coaster now has a name, festival

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — A record-breaking roller coaster set to open this spring north of Chicago now has a name: Mardi Gras Hangover.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee announced the name Tuesday. The park also said the loop coaster will open in the park’s Mardi Gras-themed area and that Six Flags also will be introducing a new Mardi Gras Festival in late summer. It will include nightly shows, floats, beads and fireworks.

The 100-foot-tall (30-meter-tall) coaster will take riders forward and backward on a giant loop. Six Flags has said it will be the world’s largest loop roller coaster.

Park President Hank Salemi says riders “will experience multiple moments of hang-time.” He says along with the festival, the name is “the perfect fit.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.