Lawmakers propose killing 'MARTA' brand for 'ATL'

ATLANTA (AP) - State lawmakers have unveiled an ambitious proposal to revitalize Atlanta's transit infrastructure by improving coordination between transit systems in the metro area.

The proposal would create a new transit governing body called the Atlanta-region Transit Link Authority or the "ATL."

Rep. Kevin Tanner, chairman of the House Transit Commission, said traffic congestion in Atlanta had become an economic-development and quality-of-life issue. He pointed to a new generation of employees looking for alternative ways to get around that do not require a car.

Under the proposal, the ATL would be responsible for creating a plan to tackle the area's mounting transit concerns and would control access to new sources of funding.

While existing providers_like MARTA_will maintain some operational autonomy, the entire system would be rebranded "ATL" by 2023.

