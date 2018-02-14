Wet and warm through Saturday

Good Wednesday. We can expect overcast skies with scattered showers on and off through the day. It will still manage to warm from about 50 this morning to 63 this afternoon.

Tonight into Thursday morning we can expect more light rain showers to keep our commute soggy. During the afternoon, the clouds will remain, but I don't think we will see much more than an isolated shower or two. Persistent southerly winds will warm us all the way into the low 70s!

Friday morning will provide more wet roads as a line of rain moves through. Even after the initial line moves through we will have spotty showers on and off through the afternoon. Friday will not be AS warm, but it will still be warm enough with a high of 64 (10 degrees above the average).

Saturday an area of low pressure will move through and bring even more rain showers. It looks as though the rain may finally slip south Saturday night bringing what will be a highly welcomed day of dry weather Sunday. Temps Sunday will range from a cool 40 in the morning to 60 in the afternoon. We may get a few peaks of sun through the day.

David Karnes

WEDNESDAY: