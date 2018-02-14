RECALL ALERT: Tea Collection Children's Rompers

Tea Collection is recalling children's rompers due to choking hazards.

The recall involves two styles sold in sizes 0-3 months and 18-24 months. They are Vermillion Painted OPP Floral Romper with style number 7F32500, and the Shocking Fuchsia Rose Romper with style number 7F32504. The Vermillion rompers are red with white floral print, and the Shocking Fuchsia are maroon with a pink floral print. The style number is printed on a tag sewn on the inside of the garment located in the waist area.

The snaps near the collar can detach. You should immediately take the recalled rompers away from children and contact Tea Living for a full refund at 866-374-8747 or at service@teacollection.com.

The rompers were sold at Nordstrom and various boutique stores across the country and online.