Tennessee Hunting and Fishing Licenses Available February 18

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee’s 2018-19 hunting and fishing licenses will go on sale Sunday, Feb. 18.

Licenses are available at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional offices, license agents, or on the TWRA website, www.gooutdoorstennessee.com , and at the TWRA “On the Go App.”

The 2018-19 licenses are valid through February 2019. License sales provide the primary funding for the TWRA. The 2017-18 licenses expire Feb. 28.

Resident licenses may be purchased by persons who possess a valid Tennessee driver’s license; persons who have lived in Tennessee for 90 consecutive days with the intent of making Tennessee their permanent home (but do not hold a driver’s license in another state); military personnel on active duty in this state and their immediate families, who reside with them, regardless of resident status; students who are enrolled in a Tennessee school, college, or university for at least six months. A Social Security number is required to purchase a Tennessee hunting or fishing license.

Through the internet, charges are $4.25 for licenses mailed and $3 for self-print or emailed.

In case of a lost license, duplicate licenses can be obtained from any TWRA license agent for an $8 fee. Also, valid duplicate licenses can be printed online at no cost by selecting the reprint my licenses button on the customer information screen.

Resident and non-resident guide licenses will only be available by application as of Feb. 18, 2018. Replacements will only be available by application as well.

For the second license year, customers have the option to purchase a hard-copy collector’s card for any annual license. The size of a credit card, the license features recreated paintings by famed Tennessee artist Ralph McDonald. Customers may choose between his renditions of a buck or largemouth bass. Specific license information is on the back of the card.