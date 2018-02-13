Dalton Police looking for credit card thief

The Dalton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman who attempted to use stolen credit cards at Walmart.

The incident happened on January 26th at the Shugart Road Walmart.

Police said the victim lost her wallet while she was out running errands in Dalton. She received a call from two credit card companies saying someone had attempted to use her cards to buy TVs at Walmart.

According to the Dalton Police Department, the suspect is a heavy-set white woman. At the time of the crime, she was wearing jeans and a black Harley Davidson T-shirt with a baseball cap that appears to be either camouflage or dark green.

If you can help identify the suspect or know of her whereabouts, please contact Detective Jacob Burger at 706-278-9085, extension 9325.