Scott Smith named as Grundy Co. High School head football coach

A new head coach has been hired to lead the Grundy County High School Football team.

Scott Smith has been hired to teach and coach at the school. Smith, who has over 27 years of experience and a TSSAA Single A State Championship with Ezell-Harding Christian School in Antioch under his belt, was chosen by a committee of nine people who were appointed by Superintendent Jessie Kensie.

The committee was looking at three different candidates in January, but two dropped out leaving Smith as the only remaining finalist for the job.

Superintendent Kinsey said the following about the hire:

“Although I was confident that all three finalists for the position were qualified and could have been successful, I am excited to have Coach Smith who is an experienced football coach and multi-credentialed teacher to lead our student-athletes.”

Smith said he is excited to coach at Grundy County High School.

“I am excited to be back in Middle Tennessee and being the head coach at Grundy County,” said Smith. “Last year, I decided to step away from head coaching and just to be an assistant coach but found that my fire and passion was still there for being a head coach. My sole passion is to be a small part of taking and building on what the coaches before me have set in motion. Our goal is to field a competitive team that the community can be proud of. I am very familiar with the surrounding area and hope to be successful enough to retire there with a small cabin in the mountains.”

Grundy County High School will host coffee with Coach Smith on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 9:30 am in the school's library to give the community a chance to meet the new coach.