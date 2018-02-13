Cargo fire on I-24 in Marion Co. causing delays Tuesday afternoo - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Cargo fire on I-24 in Marion Co. causing delays Tuesday afternoon

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
A cargo fire on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 143 in Marion County is causing delays.

Crews estimate the cargo fire will be cleared by 6:00 pm CST.

Eastbound traffic is affected with the outside shoulder blocked. 

