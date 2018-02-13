Cargo fire on I-24 in Marion Co. causing delays

A cargo fire on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 143 in Marion County is causing delays.More
To find some of the happiest, healthiest people in the nation, head to “The Land of Plenty.”More
Webb admitted she stabbed the victim with a knife in the stomach saying, “I have no good reason.”More
Athens Utility Board spokeswoman Erica Peden says bills are extremely high because of increased usage across McMinn County, not because of rate hikes.More
The Trump administration is proposing replacing a portion of the federal food stamp program with actual boxes of food delivered to recipients' front doors, putting the U.S. government directly in charge of what goes on the dinner plates of more than 16 million low-income households.More
The EPA is trying to get the site on the national priority list in order to get federal funding. The program cleans up hazardous waste sites and in this case that's neighborhoods.More
A brother and sister in Rhea County are now facing neglect charges of a vulnerable adult after a tip came into the state's Adult Protective Service Hotline.More
They are spread by a type of fly known as "face flies." The flies feed on the tears that lubricate the eyeball, scientists said.More
When confronted about her actions, police say the woman "stated that she was en route to pick up Baby Jesus and that she was the Mother Mary."More
The Dalton Police Department is asking the public to help identify a woman who attempted to use stolen credit cards at Walmart.More
