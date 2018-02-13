Dalton woman says she can't come up with reason for stabbing victim

A woman was taken into custody after Dalton Police say she stabbed a man and could not give a reason why.

Police say that when they asked 37-year-old Angela Webb why she stabbed the victim she said, “hang on, let me think of a good reason."

Officers responded to Webb’s apartment on Cedar Street three separate times on February 10th.

When they responded the third time officers found the victim lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

Webb admitted she stabbed the victim with a knife in the stomach saying, “I have no good reason.”

She was taken to the Whitfield County Jail and was charged with aggravated assault.