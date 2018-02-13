RECALL ALERT: Fujitsu recalls battery packs for Fujitsu notebook - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

RECALL ALERT: Fujitsu recalls battery packs for Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations

By Danielle Wilburn, Producer
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
A recall alert involves Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs for a variety of Fujitsu notebook computers and workstations.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the battery packs can overheat, posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

The computer company says the fire was reported in Canada. Still, it's recalling more than 5,000 battery packs in the US. 

If you have this battery in your home, you should stop using the recalled battery packs immediately and contact Fujitsu for a replacement.

You can also view a full list of recalled battery pack product numbers online.

