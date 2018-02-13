UT and running backs coach Robert Gillespie parting ways

The University of Tennessee and running backs coach Robert Gillespie are parting ways according to a report from Volquest.com

A football team spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the report.

When contracts for Tennessee's assistant coaches were released last week, Gillespie was the only staff member on a one-year deal. Gillespie departure

comes less than a week after the February 7 national signing date and just five days after Pruitt's staff was officially announced by Tennessee.

The circumstances around Gillespie's reported departure from the staff mirror the circumstances in which he became a part of the program.

In his five years with Tennessee, Gillespie has developed a reputation as one of the top recruiters on staff while coaching players such as Alvin Kamara, Jalen Hurd and John Kelly.

The former Florida running back known to his players as "coach G" was set to make $510,000 this season, the same that he made last year.