HCSO investigating vehicle incident that involved an alleged impaired driver in Sale Creek

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle incident that involved an alleged impaired driver.

The incident happened Monday afternoon just before 4:30 pm on Leggett Road at HWY 27.

According to a HCSO spokesperson, "[deputies received a] report of an alleged impaired driver who had struck another motorist's vehicle multiple times while both vehicles were in motion at different locations"

One suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested and will face a DUI charge and two counts of vehicular assault.

No one was injured.