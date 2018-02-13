HCSO investigating vehicle incident that involved an alleged imp - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO investigating vehicle incident that involved an alleged impaired driver in Sale Creek

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
SALE CREEK, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle incident that involved an alleged impaired driver.

The incident happened Monday afternoon just before 4:30 pm on Leggett Road at HWY 27.

According to a HCSO spokesperson, "[deputies received a] report of an alleged impaired driver who had struck another motorist's vehicle multiple times while both vehicles were in motion at different locations"

One suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested and will face a DUI charge and two counts of vehicular assault.

No one was injured.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.