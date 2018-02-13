Police: Officer shoots suspect outside home in Morristown, TN

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was on the scene Tuesday of an officer-involved shooting in Morristown.

The Morristown Police Department said a suspect was shot in the chest and the officer was unharmed.

According to the TBI, the shooting happened on Dedra Street.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched about 10 a.m. to 3415 Dedra Street to respond to a domestic situation. When they arrived, they found a man who was trying to enter a residence through a back window.

The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Lanny Carol, whose last known address was the home he tried to enter according to authorities.

Officers said they gave verbal commands for Carol to stop and show his hands. Police said he initially complied, but when they tried to handcuff him they said he pulled away and drew a gun.