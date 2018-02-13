Morristown Police Department: Suspect shot in officer-involved s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Morristown Police Department: Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Morristown, TN

By WBIR
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Morristown Tuesday.

The Morristown Police Department said a suspect was shot in the chest in that shooting and the officer was unharmed.

According to the TBI, the shooting happened on Dedra Street.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to 3415 Dedra Street to respond to a domestic situation. When they arrived, they found a man who was trying to enter a residence through a back window.

