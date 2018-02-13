JCPenney to hire over 200 salon stylists in Tennessee

If you are a hair stylist looking for a job, JCPenney is looking to hire 222 salon stylists in Tennessee.

Nationwide, the company is looking at hiring 6,500 stylists.

A spokesperson for the company said, JCPenney salon stylists enjoy perks such as flexible scheduling, discretionary pricing for senior and master stylists, paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility as well as some of the highest commissions of any salon chain."