JCPenney to hire over 200 salon stylists in Tennessee

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

If you are a hair stylist looking for a job, JCPenney is looking to hire 222 salon stylists in Tennessee.

Nationwide, the company is looking at hiring 6,500 stylists.

A spokesperson for the company said, JCPenney salon stylists enjoy perks such as flexible scheduling, discretionary pricing for senior and master stylists, paid professional training, health benefits for full-time stylists, paid time off, 401K eligibility as well as some of the highest commissions of any salon chain."

Stylists interested in applying should visit their local JCPenney salon or apply online.

