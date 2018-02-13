NASA uncertain future - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NASA uncertain future

By WRCB Staff
The Trump administration wants NASA out of the International Space Station by 2025, and private businesses running the place instead.

Under President Donald Trump's 2019 proposed budget released Monday, U.S. government funding for the space station would cease by 2025. The government would set aside $150 million to encourage commercial development.

Many in the space arena have already expressed concern. Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat who rocketed into orbit in 1986, said it makes no sense to walk away from the space station.

NASA has spent close to $100 billion on the orbiting outpost since the 1990s.

Altogether, the budget seeks to increase NASA's budget slightly to $19.6 billion.
 

