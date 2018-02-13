Former Lady Vol Holdsclaw lead 2018 class in Women's Basketball - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former Lady Vol Holdsclaw lead 2018 class in Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Posted: Updated:
By Kerry French, Producer
KNOXVILLE, TN (WRCB) -

Katie Smith, Tina Thompson and Chamique Holdsclaw headline the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class for 2018.

The three former WNBA stars lead the seven-member class that was announced Monday night. This was the first year that the trio was eligible.

Joining them are former Colorado coach Ceal Barry, longtime assistants Chris Dailey and Mickie DeMoss and longtime New Jersey high school and college coach Rose Marie Battaglia. Dailey and DeMoss are the first two assistant coaches to get into the Hall.

The group will be enshrined on June 9 at the Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.

