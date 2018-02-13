TDOT crews working on portion of interstate in Grundy Co. Tuesda - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT crews working on portion of interstate in Grundy Co. Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee Department of Highway Transportation crews will be working on a portion of I-24 West at mile marker 131 in Grundy County today from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm CST.

The area they will be working on is near Monteagle, and work will take place in the right lane.

Maintenance crews will be milling and paving a large section of deteriorating pavement. 

TDOT wants everyone traveling from Chattanooga to Nashville to be aware of this work.

Traffic control while crews are working will be handled by TDOT.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.