TDOT crews working on portion of interstate in Grundy Co. Tuesday

Tennessee Department of Highway Transportation crews will be working on a portion of I-24 West at mile marker 131 in Grundy County today from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm CST.

The area they will be working on is near Monteagle, and work will take place in the right lane.

Maintenance crews will be milling and paving a large section of deteriorating pavement.

TDOT wants everyone traveling from Chattanooga to Nashville to be aware of this work.

Traffic control while crews are working will be handled by TDOT.