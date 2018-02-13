Dog in the race? Pooch barred from race for Kansas governor

Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDSMore
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such traumaMore
A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national parkMore
President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficitsMore
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.More
One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this yearMore
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore
Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alikeMore
The Upper Midwest on Friday was digging out from under as much as 9 inches of snow as a winter storm forecast to bring more than a foot to some areas continued to move across the Great Lakes regionMore
Any sale of TVA would have to be approved by Congress and the White House suggests that TVA conduct a study of the merits of such a sale.More
A brother and sister in Rhea County are now facing neglect charges of a vulnerable adult after a tip came into the state's Adult Protective Service Hotline.More
It was reported the family was found at the Jackson Island Campsite in Rhea County, Tennessee, late Sunday.More
They are spread by a type of fly known as "face flies." The flies feed on the tears that lubricate the eyeball, scientists said.More
According to a spokesperson for the HCSO, the two suspects, Nicholas Hanks and Hunter Hanks, are known to hang out together.More
One customer says she received a water bill for more than $500 after her meter read she used 110,000 gallons of water in just one month.More
According to the victims' son's Facebook page, Susan and Johnny Morris crashed in Homestead, Florida, near Miami.More
Firefighter Jason Dickey was killed while battling a house fire in Lawrenceburg overnight, according to the Tennessee Fire and Codes Enforcement Academy.More
Cherokee County Schools has suspended Murphy High School Principal Thomas Graham in response to allegations of misconduct.More
According to the Department of Children's Services, more than 350,000 referrals went out across the state of Tennessee last year from the state's child abuse hotline, and about 470 of those referrals landed in Rhea County.More
