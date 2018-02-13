Second suspect in 2014 Lookout Valley triple murder takes plea deal

A second man charged in a triple murder case in Lookout Valley accepts a plea deal.

As part of the agreement, Skyler Allen pleaded guilty to three lesser counts of facilitation of first-degree murder and will spend 15 years in prison.

Allen's attorney, Ben McGowan tells Channel 3 Allen didn't implicate himself but pleaded to providing significant assistance in the shootings.

Prosecutors say Allen and Derek Morse shot and killed three men outside of a trailer on Kellys Ferry Road in April 2014.

Jurors convicted Morse last year and sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole.

Allen was scheduled to go on trial in April where he was facing life in prison.

Melydia Clewell, spokesperson for the district attorney's office, tells Channel 3 a trial would have reasonably resulted in an acquittal.

"The plea deal was the best option because we didn’t have the same level of convincing proof against Allen that we had against Derek Morse," Clewell said.

Clewell said prosecutors spoke with victim's families before the deal.

"They indicated they understood the enormous risk of trial and were comfortable with a plea to ensure Mr. Allen serves as much time as possible with the proof we had in his case," she said.

A third man, Jacob Allison is also charged in the case. He is expected in court in April.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story.