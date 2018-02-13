Read House owner says asbestos investigation issues resolved - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Read House owner says asbestos investigation issues resolved

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

The Read House's owners said Monday they and state environmental officials have resolved issues related to an asbestos investigation and that citations have been downgraded to "other than serious."

The Tennessee Occupational Safety & Health Administration (TOSHA) agreed to eliminate one citation, downgraded all remaining citations, and also reduced fines, according to the property's ownership group.

