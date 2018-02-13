Amazon to cut workforce in Seattle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Amazon to cut workforce in Seattle

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - In the case of Amazon's workforce, what goes up is now coming down.

After ramping-up its hiring game last year, Amazon says it's about to cut some of its workforce.

It says it will be easing out what it calls a "small" number of workers. The jobs are all based at the online retailer's huge Seattle headquarters.

The company didn't provide a specific number.

But The Seattle Times says the job cuts will affect a few hundred people.

Amazon currently employees 40,000 at its headquarters - a relatively small part of its worldwide labor force of more than a half million people.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.