Amazon to cut workforce in Seattle

NEW YORK (AP) - In the case of Amazon's workforce, what goes up is now coming down.

After ramping-up its hiring game last year, Amazon says it's about to cut some of its workforce.

It says it will be easing out what it calls a "small" number of workers. The jobs are all based at the online retailer's huge Seattle headquarters.

The company didn't provide a specific number.

But The Seattle Times says the job cuts will affect a few hundred people.

Amazon currently employees 40,000 at its headquarters - a relatively small part of its worldwide labor force of more than a half million people.

