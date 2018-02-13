Fat Tuesday: Mardi Gras celebration - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fat Tuesday: Mardi Gras celebration

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WRCB) -

Known for it's parties and parades, New Orleans famed Bourbon Street will be packed with people from across the world. 

Millions crowd the streets each year decked out in beads and colorful costumes with a front row seat to one of the nation's wildest parties of the year. 

"The music is great,the atmosphere is amazing. Everyone is in a great mood" said Mardi Gras Revelers, Claire Zamora and Adriana Guerrero. 

The festivities are estimated to bring hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. 

Making it a win-win for both business and pleasure.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.