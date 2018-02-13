Virtual reality field trips

NEW YORK (AP) - Usually when you see a group of kids out and about on a school day, you figure it's some kind of a field trip.

But these days, a growing number of those "trips" are being done without students ever boarding a bus - or leaving the classroom, for that matter.

That's because virtual reality has brought many of the sights and sounds to classrooms, rather than requiring kids to hop on a bus.

For example, students using VR headsets can "experience" the sights and sounds of a farm.

Other students have virtually checked out things like deep-sea diving, surgical procedures and even a look at the human circulatory system.

Some educators say using VR can help engage a new generation of tech-savvy students.

Others say the use of virtual reality can enhance students' understanding and provide a boost to their grades.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.