Clouds, rain, and wildly varying temps

By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Good Tuesday.  Get ready for a weather roller coaster through the weekend.

Today will be cloudy with only a 20% chance for a sprinkle this morning and a 10% chance this afternoon. It should actually be a pretty comfortable day to be outdoors with temps climbing into the mid 50s.

Wednesday will start with lows in the mid 40s.  A front will hover over the Tennessee Valley, bringing on and off light rain showers through the day. Still we will manage a high of 59 Wednesday.

Thursday will start with the light rain showers continuing and mild morning temps in the mid 50s.  By the afternoon the rain will migrate northward, but it will remain cloudy with a crazy warm high of about 70.

The front will slide back down Friday bringing in some good rain for the morning commute.  A few lingering showers will hang around through the afternoon.  Temps Friday will range from 59 in the morning to 62 in the afternoon.

The front will hang around, as will the clouds and a few showers, through Saturday also.  It will be a bit cooler Saturday as well.  Morning temps will be in the low 40s.  The afternoon high will only make it to about 50.

Sunday will start in a similar way with clouds, showers and temps in the low 40s.  We will climb to 62 in the afternoon, however, with some of the showers continuing.

Through Sunday we should get about 2" of rain in the gauge.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

TUESDAY:

  • 8am... Overcast, 44
  • Noon... Overcast, 50
  • 5pm... Overcast, 56
